ICMR nominates AIIMS-Bhubaneswar as ‘Advanced Centre for Clinical Trials’ in Eastern Region

Once the process gets completed, it will play a pivotal role to fight a Covid like situation.

Statesman News Service | BHUBANESWAR | December 31, 2021 1:10 pm

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). (File Photo: IANS)

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has nominated AIIMS-Bhubaneswar as an Advanced Centre for Clinical Trials in the Eastern region.

ICMR had called for an expression of interest from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to apply for it. Once the process gets completed, it will play a pivotal role to fight a Covid like situation.

Dr Sujit Kumar Tripathy, Additional Professor of Orthopaedics Department, AIIMS Bhubaneswar was the lead applicant with other faculty members such as Dr Rituparno Maiti, Dr Anand Srinivasan, Dr Rashmi Das, Dr Rashmi Mohanty, Dr Arvind Singh, Dr Ramadass Balamurugan and Dr Saroj Majumdar made a truly multidisciplinary team with varied interests and skills they bring to the table.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has been able to establish other centres for research like Microbiome, Mycology, Brain bank, molecular cancer research facility and in medical education.

