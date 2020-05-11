Four doctors and two attendants of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar have been asked to undergo quarantine after they treated a COVID-19 patient, an official said on Monday.

They treated a truck driver from Maharashtra after he was admitted in hospital for injuries sustained in a road mishap. He tested coronavirus positive on Saturday.

Meanwhile, staff nurses of MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur staged mass protest in front of the Superintendent’s office to demand institutional facilities and medical instruments in the hospital.

“We are not getting gloves, face masks and sanitisers and PPE. While doctors are getting sufficient equipment, we have been ignored by the authorities. Besides, there are no quarantine facilities of us,” a staff nurse rued.

However, they later withdraw the protest after talks with Ganjam district officials and hospital Superintendent.

Notably, Ganjam district has reported 137 corona cases, the highest in the state. Odisha has reported 394 positive cases so far.