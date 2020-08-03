Police on Sunday arrested six persons including a former Block Chairman of Jujumura Block for allegedly thrashing one Amaresh Duan of village Jhargulunda mercilessly at a farmhouse at Kabrapali under the Sadar police limits in the district.

Police identified the accused as former Block chairman of Jujumura Block, Sarat Chandra Sahu, 48, Niranjan Suhula, 24, Bali Banchhor, 47, Debarchan Suhula, 31 and Bangali Khan, 20, all from Kabrapali besides Tinku Jauda, 28 of Kutrajuri under Sadar police limits.

According to police, the incident had taken place on Friday. The Block Chairman, Sarat Sahu made a call to Amaresh and asked him to come to his farmhouse at Kabrapali. Subsequently, Amaresh and one Indra Patel of village Rasanpur under Sadar police limits went to the farm house on a bike where they were attacked in a planned manner.

Two videos showing Amaresh being beaten mercilessly by a group of people in presence of the former block chairman has gone viral on social media. Police said, it is a sequel to an incident that had occurred last month when Sarat suspected Amaresh to have stolen his gold chain