Endangered Eurasian Otter sighted in Chilika Lake

Wildlife researchers have found endangered Eurasian otter fishing cats in Odisha’s Chilika, the country’s largest lake along the east coast of India.

This year the flora and fauna survey conducted at the wetland site and brackish water bodies sighted for the first time a group of Eurasian Otters, near the bird’s island in the southern sector of Chilika Lake.

The Eurasian Otter are carnivorous predators. Otters usually consume small fish while they are in the water, while the large fish is eaten onshore. This species has also been camera trapped during fishing cat estimation, said Chilika Development Authority (CDA) officials.

It is a globally endangered species that is elusive and found in very few places in South and southeast Asia. These species hunt in water and predate aquatic animals. It has specialized features like partially webbed feet and a water-resistant fur that helps it to thrive in wetlands, they said.

The presence of these species of fishing Cat adds special conservation value to the Chilika, which accorded Ramsar wetland site status, they observed.

The flora and fauna surveyors during on-the-spot monitoring on 1 February found five species of seagrasses at the lake.

Seagrass species such as Holodule uninervis, Holodule pinifolia, Halophila ovalis, Halophila ovata, and Halophila beccarii were recorded during the survey.

This occurs over an area of 172 sq. km, an increase from 169 sq. km. of last year. These ecosystems have brought cheers against the declining trend throughout the world. It is pertinent to note here that Chilika is home to 33% of India’s seagrass area.

This acts as a Carbon Sink and facilitates the climate resilience of the Chilika eco-system, CDA authorities said.