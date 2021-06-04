In one of the biggest drug haul, the Special Task Force (STF) wing of the crime branch on Friday has made a seizure of brown sugar valued at more than Rs two crore in the international drug market.

Three drug peddlers possessing 2.066 kilogram of brown sugar were intercepted at Jaleswar marketplace in Balasore district. The interception of a huge cache of the banned substances is the third biggest seizure since 2020.

On 19 June, 2020, STF in the State’s biggest ever drug bust had made a seizure of 4.486 kilo grams of brown sugar (valued at around Rs 5 crore) by arresting three-drug peddlers at Rasulgarh chowk in Bhubaneswar. A drug peddler possessing 3.285-kilo grams of brown sugar was intercepted in Mayurbhanj district on 20 July last year.

The STF is continuing its well-orchestrated operation on drug peddlers across the State. And that is paying rich dividends. In the past 18 months, the STF has seized 32 kilo grams of brown sugar. The seized narcotics would have fetched the drug peddlers nearly Rs 32 crore in the international market, said Deputy Inspector General of Police, STF, Jay Narayan Pankaj.

The increased crackdown on drug peddlers could be gauged from the fact that the cumulative seizure of brown sugar in the past 18 months is more than three-fold than of drug haul of the past eight years.