Death of workers in stone quarries on the rise: INTUC

Workers are dying daily in stone quarries across India in accidents and occupational diseases. Health and safety standards are not maintained by the stone quarry owners and crushers, alleged R C Khuntia, national vice president of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC).

He alleged that the state and the central government are silent spectators to such incidents.

The Building and woodworkers international Indian Affiliates are consistently putting pressure on ILO to talk with all stakeholders and implement the health and safety standard strictly in all stone quarries and crushers, he said.

He made the remarks while addressing the national level virtual conference of Stone quarry workers.

Trade union leaders from Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh attended the meeting