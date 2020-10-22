Worried over the possibility of increase in COVID 19 cases during the festival season and winter , Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, for the second successive day today appealed to people and also alerted officers to ensure strict adherence to covid guidelines.

Reviewing the COVID 19 management through video conference the Chief Minister said the number of cases has been steadily declining in the state due to efforts of doctors, police and others, yet there is no room for complacency till such time that a vaccine is developed.

In view of the possibility of spread of COVID-19 during the festive season ahead, officers need to be on the guard, he said. Strict enforcement of the COVID-19 guidelines is a must, he told officers. The Chief Minister noted that the economic activities need to go on without any disruption.

Although the total number of testing has been above 40 lakhs in the state and number of recovered persons has reached 2.5 lakh, there is no place of complacency.

He appealed to the people to remain more cautious in view of the ensuing winter season and to strictly follow Covid protocol. The CM further advised to focus on treatment of patients with comorbidities.

Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra informed that all possible preventive steps are being taken to arrest the spread of COVID-19 during Dussehra and Diwali. While the number of active cases in Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Angul districts is above 1000, it has come down in other districts, he added.

Additional chief secretary, Health department, PradiptaMohapatra said the infection rate of the disease has come down to 0.71% while recovery rate has gone up to 93%. RT-PCR test reports are provided to thepatients within 24 hours, he claimed.

DGP Abhay said a strategy has been drawn up for festive seasons in consultation with SPs of the districts. The puja committees of different towns and cities have been apprised of the guidelines and additional forces mobilised besides keeping vigil on sensitive places, he added.

It was revealed at the meeting that sero survey will begin in Cuttack and Puri after Dussehra.

It may be noted here that yesterday the CM had addressed people of the state imploring upon them to abide by COVID guidelines during the festive season. He had referred to the second wave in Europe as well as the sharp increase in cases after the Onam festival in Kerala.