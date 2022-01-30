COVID-19 fatalities on an upward swing in Odisha

Recording below 5,000 COVID-19 cases for the second successive day, Odisha on Sunday logged 4,843 new cases and 19 more deaths while the daily test positivity rate (TPR) of the State stood at 7.7% in the last 24 hours, the Health and Family Welfare department’s COVID dashboard informed.

On the other hand, the fatalities have recorded a rise in the past one week with the daily death toll crossing the double-digit mark for the third day in a row, the officials said on Sunday.

With 19 fresh deaths reported, the cumulative death count has soared to 8,594. In the last 24 hours, five fatalities were reported from Khordha district, three from Ganjam, two each from Angul and Nabarangpur district and one each from Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Puri districts, informed the officials.

The daily recoveries which again crossed 10,000-mark outnumbered the fresh cases, while 663 positives are from the 0-18 year age group among the new infectees. Since past one week, the recoveries have surpassed the daily cases, marking the slowdown in infection.

With the latest daily infection count, the cumulative tally has climbed to 12,45,911, while the State currently has 53,090 active cases.

A total of 11,84,174 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 10,277 in the past 24 hours. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar, continues to be State’s Covid hotspot and reported the highest number of new cases at 1,023, followed by 735 in Sundargarh and 379 in Cuttack.

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha, Sundargarh, and Cuttack with over 2,500 active cases are placed in the red zone. Nine other districts with above 1,000 active cases are bracketed in the yellow zone category while the remaining 18 districts figure in the green zone with fewer than 1,000 active cases.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 95.04% while active cases account for 4.26% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.33% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 3.21% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.36% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.77% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 5,66,46,617 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,43,02,243 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 4,17,363 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Over 78% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.