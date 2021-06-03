At least five police and excise personnel were injured on Thursday after being attacked by a group of people involved in illegal liquor making at a locality on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The miscreants including women ran amuck and attacked the police and excise squads as they raided the illegal liquor unit. The mobsters also damaged the vehicle of the enforcing agencies.

The lawbreakers involved in making spurious liquor pelted stones at the police & excise team. Later they beat them up by lathis.

Police reinforcement later arrived to disperse the mob and rescue the law-enforcing agencies. At least four miscreants have been arrested while search is on to nab a dozen of others who perpetrated the violence, police said.