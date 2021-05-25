At a time when the gharial crocodiles are on the verge of extinction in Odisha, the sighting of around 28 hatchlings of these critically endangered in the water bodies of Mahanadi wildlife Division has left the wildlife lovers elated.

This is for the first time, the gharial hatchlings were spotted in the wild in such large numbers. As the population of Gharials is alarmingly dwindling in Odisha, this is a positive development in the conservation initiative of these critically threatened reptiles, said forest officials.

The gharial crocodile species, a critically endangered species and accorded threatened status by International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN), are fast disappearing from their habitats in Satkosia gorge in the Mahanadi river system in Odisha’s Angul district.

Despite conservation measures launched in the past, only eight gharals are sighted in the wild by the enumerators.

It’s definitely a momentous occasion for us and the country as well. The crocodile researchers have spotted 28 baby gharial crocodiles in the wild near Baladamara gorge, said Harsha Bardhan Udgata, Divisional Forest Division, Mahanadi Wildlife Division.

We initiated a slew of measures for conservation of these highly threatened species. The Mahanadi gorge, the ideal habitat of Gharial, was declared a no-fishing zone. The forest department had announced incentives to inland fishermen in Mahanadi river system to save the fishing-nets-induced death of these reptiles. The human interference in crocs’ habitat had dipped considerably. The department’s conservation endeavour has paid dividends with the sighting of the newborns, DFO Udgata added.

Incidentally Odisha is the lone state in the country where three species of crocodiles- salt-water, gharial and mugger- are found inhabiting the river systems.

The forest department had earlier adopted captive rearing of these animals so that their population could register a rise. But the experiment has failed to yield the desired result.

Though around 800 gharials artificially bred in captivity were released in the wild since, these reptiles could not be spotted later on.

Gharials, considered a critically endangered species, survive on live fish. But Satkosia wildlife sanctuary authorities were facing a shortage of the gharials’ staple. That’s why fishing activity was declared unlawful in the Satkosia gorge, the habitat of these crocodiles.