Bhubaneswar-Jaipur flight from 2 November

Private flight operator Indigo will operate Bhubaneswar to Jaipur flights thrice a week from 2 November informed Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released correspondence between him and Scindia to inform about the connectivity between the Temple City Bhubaneswar and Pink city Jaipur.

It is expected to boost tourism in both states. The state capital of Odisha will soon be connected with Goa. The Bhubaneswar- Goa flight service is expected to commence from December.

Meanwhile, people of western Odisha have demanded that the flights be routed via VSS airport Jharsuguda.

Since Jharsuguda is a centrally located place, people of the entire western Odisha, neighboring Raigarh, Saria, Basana area of Chhattisgarh, parts of Jharkhand are now travelling from this airport. And hence, upgrading it with more flights to different parts of the country will also be a financially beneficial one both for the ministry and the concerned airlines.

It needs mention that now only SpiceJet is operating from this airport with only one flight of Air India to Kolkata.