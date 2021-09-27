Bharat Bandh: Both carriageways of Red Fort closed

The Delhi Traffic Police have closed both carriageways across the iconic Red Fort, an official said here on Monday.

“Chattarel and Subhash Marg have been closed from both sides,” the official said.

The move comes in the wake of Bharat Bandh call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday.

The police force was seen as more careful this time keeping in view how the January 26 Red Fort events unfolded into a serious violence.

On January 26, thousands of farmers protesting against the agriculture reform laws breached the security cordons at the borders and entered the national capital in a failed attempt to reach the historic Rajpath for their tractor march.

However, hundreds of protesters managed to enter the Red Fort breaching police security, and planted a religious and farm union flag on the pole where Tricolour is hoisted on Independence Day.

Earlier on Monday, the traffic movement was closed from Uttar Pradesh towards the Ghazipur border due to the protest.

Farmers, in large numbers, could be seen sitting on the road and raising slogans against the farm laws.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has shut Pandit Shree Ram metro station that is close to the Tikri border in western Delhi.

At rest of the places, the Delhi metro is functional without any delay.

The SKM has said that bandh will be held from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country.