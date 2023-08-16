Atishi issues order to ensure coordination between govt departments and NCCSA

Delhi Services and Vigilance Minister Atishi on Wednesday issued an order to ensure coordination between the departments of the Delhi government and the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA).

In the order issued to the Chief Secretary, Atishi has clarified that for better functioning of the National Capital Civil Services Authority, the provisions of Sections 45H(1) and 45H(2) of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023 should be followed.

She stated that while adhering to the provisions of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023, proposals for the transfer and posting of officers before the National Capital Civil Services Authority officials should be placed only after the approval of the Services Minister.

Additionally, before sending cases related to vigilance and non-vigilance matters of officers to NCCSA, the Chief Vigilance Officer, in accordance with the Act, should obtain approval from the Vigilance Minister. Only after obtaining their approval, the proposals should be sent to the Authority’s Member Secretary.

“Under the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023, as per Section 45H(1), the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) will be responsible for the transfer and posting of all Group-A and DANICS officers in Delhi. And as per Section 45H(2), it will be the responsibility of the NCCSA to recommend initiating disciplinary action for all Group-A and DANICS officers associated with vigilance and non-vigilance cases in Delhi, with the aim of starting disciplinary proceedings and recommending sanctions for the same,” it said.

Thus, to ensure better coordination between the departments of the Delhi Government and NCCSA, Services Minister Atishi has directed the chief secretary on the following:

Under Section 45H(1), all proposals for transfers and postings should be placed before the National Capital Civil Services Authority only after obtaining the approval of the Services Minister. Only after receiving the approval of the Services Minister, the Secretary of Services should send the proposal to the Member Secretary of the Authority for presentation before the Authority.

Adhering to Section 45H(2) of the Act, the Chief Secretary who is also designated as Chief Vigilance Officer, should keep all proposals related to vigilance and non-vigilance matters before the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) with the approval of the Vigilance Minister. Only after obtaining approval from the Vigilance Minister, the Secretary of Vigilance should send the proposals to the Member Secretary of the NCCSA for presentation before the NCCSA.

“The work of Delhi residents should continue without disruption, and services to them by the government should not come to a halt. Therefore, coordination between the authority and all departments of the government should be maintained. In this context, it is extremely imperative for this order to be adhered to,” Atishi stated.