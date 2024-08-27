Atishi inspects waterlogging-prone area under Dhaula Kuan flyover

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi, on Tuesday, inspected the waterlogging-prone area under the Dhaula Kuan flyover on Ring Road in the city in the wake of recent waterlogging caused by rain.

To prevent waterlogging under the flyover and the roads around it on the Ring Road, the minister directed the officials accompanying her to take corrective measures so that commuters do not have to face such problems again.

During her inspection, PWD engineers shared that the reason for waterlogging on this stretch of Dhaula Kuan is its bowl shape. “As there is a slope on the stretch, the water from the adjoining roads got collected here due to incessant rain on August 23. It took time to drain out the water,” they said.

The minister asked the officials to take short-term and long-term measures to prevent waterlogging at this point. She instructed them to upgrade the existing drainage system here as per the rainfall of 100 mm per hour.

Atishi also instructed the officials to increase the pumping capacity by deploying mobile pumps in sufficient numbers here so that there is no waterlogging in the future and people do not have to face problems.

Pointing out that Dhaula Kuan and the roads around it are among the most important routes of Delhi, she said, “The officials must take every necessary step to prevent waterlogging here.”