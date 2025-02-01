Arvind Kejriwal asks BJP workers to vote for AAP, says “If BJP wins, welfare schemes will stop”

As the Delhi Assembly election inches closer, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters to vote for AAP in the upcoming election to continue benefiting from the welfare schemes introduced by his government.

Sharing an encounter with a BJP supporter, the former Delhi Chief Minister said, “A few days ago, I met a staunch BJP supporter who asked me, ‘Arvind ji, what if you lose?’ I smiled and replied, ‘What will happen to you if I lose?’ I asked where his children studied, and he said they attended government schools because the schools are better now and the teachers are good.”

Kejriwal claimed that if AAP loses the election, Delhi residents would face additional expenses of around Rs 25,000.

“I asked him, ‘In which BJP-ruled state are the schools better than ours?’ He replied, ‘None.’ I told him that if I lose this election, free electricity, free water, free healthcare, free bus rides for women, and quality education would all stop, costing you around Rs25,000,” Kejriwal added.

“I asked him to forget about politics and think about his family. He said, ‘I’ll vote for you in this election but will not leave the BJP.,” he added.

Reiterating that a BJP government would halt all welfare schemes, Kejriwal said, “I appeal to all BJP supporters: if the BJP forms the government, all our schemes will be stopped. It will cost you around Rs25,000. Do you have this much money? Can you bear this loss? I don’t think so. As your brother, I appeal to you to vote for AAP in this election. It’s your choice whether to leave the BJP or not, but vote for us.”

Ahead of the Delhi election, AAP leaders have consistently urged voters not to support the BJP, claiming that welfare schemes will be discontinued if the BJP comes to power.

However, top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have refuted these claims, asserting that all welfare schemes will continue.

The 70 assembly seats in Delhi will go to polls on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.