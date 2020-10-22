The Delhi High Court will, on November 4, hear a plea seeking direction to release the salaries and allowances of the nursing staff at the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis, under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, pending since June this year.

The matter was listed before a division bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan on Wednesday but got adjourned as the bench didn’t assemble.

The petition, filed by the Delhi Nurses Union, also sought directions to release the nursing personnel staff’s arrears since January 2016 pertaining to the Central Pay Commission bonus, Dearness Allowance, Leave Travel Concession, etc.

The plea further states that nursing personnel have been presently collectively working vigorously in the detection of coronavirus as well by conducting home visits, virtual community meetings, contact tracing, organising Covid-19 tests, comorbidity evaluation, ensuring regular medication, defaulter patients visits, record maintenance, etc.

“The nursing personnel, in accordance with the service conditions, are lawfully entitled to regularly receive the monthly salary along with all the associated allowances and benefits,” the plea said.