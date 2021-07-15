Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday reiterated that the Andhra Pradesh government opposed the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), and said the party MPs will vehemently take up the issue during the upcoming Parliament Session.

“We will join forces with labour unions to save VSP and intensify our struggle. We will take on board leaders from other parties as well and stall the Parliament sessions,” said Reddy.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Parliamentarians and deliberated on various issues.

Following the completion of more than 150 days of protests for saving the steel plant, VSP labour union leaders are contemplating to take their protests to Delhi.

Similarly, he said the ruling party MPs will take up the water dispute issue between the Telugu states in the forthcoming Parliament sessions for protecting the interests of Andhra Pradesh.

He said AP will demand the deployment of Central forces at common reservoirs and the notification of KRMB.

The Parliamentarian lashed out at those people who were targeting the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

According to the MP, the YSRCP government has always sought special status for the southern state and reminded that Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded special status on multiple occasions when he met the Prime Minister and other senior leaders in Delhi.

He said there is no compromise with respect to the special category status and castigated former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly “getting sold away to suppress this demand and be content with a special package”.