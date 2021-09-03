All agencies need to work in coordination to end the problem of waterlogging: Dy. CM Manish Sisodia

After three continuous days of heavy rainfall in capital and NCR and water logging problems of capital once again coming to high light Deputy CM Manish Sisodia took stock of the situation.

To tackle the problem of water logging in Delhi, Sisodia appealed to all the concerned departments to work in complete coordination. He directed the officers to get rid of the problem, and said that the water logging sites in Delhi should be identified and work should be done on it at the micro level, only then will it get rid of this problem. He directed all the officers to make short term and long-term planning to end this problem at the earliest. The meeting was attended by Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendra Jain, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, Commissioners of all three MCDs and other concerned officials.

Sisodia said, “This time Delhi has received more rain than previous years and has faced water logging at many places. To eliminate this problem, it is very important that all the agencies related to it, together with coordination, make short term and long-term plans to deal with this problem and execute it.”

Underlining the problem of water logging occurring near two major places of Delhi, ITO and NH-24, Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia directed the officials to remove the problem of water logging at both these places at the earliest. Sisodia said that whenever it rained this year, a pond was formed near ITO and on the slip road of NH 24. He said that this problem will be solved only when all other agencies including NHAI, MCD, PWD work together.

He directed the officers to constitute an expert committee comprising officers of all the agencies. This committee will look into the problem of water logging with a holistic approach and prepare a short-term and long-term plan for its solution.