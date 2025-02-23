Absconding Neeraj Bhawani gangster in Delhi Police net

The crime branch of the Delhi Police claimed to have nabbed an

absconding member of the Neeraj Bhawani Gang involved in seven cases

of snatching and violation of the Arms Acts in Delhi, the police said

on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said, acting on

secret information and technical surveillance, the police got their

hands on the accused, identified as Deepak Sharma, 28, a resident of

Uttam Nagar. Involved in several criminal activities, he absconded

from the court.

Advertisement

According to police officials, they received a tip-off from informers

about his expected meeting with one of the associates of the notorious

gang in the Hari Nagar area. With this info, a police team conducted

raids in the area meticulously. The operation led to the arrest of the

criminal.

Advertisement

Deepak Sharma, a close associate of Rakesh, an active member of the

most wanted Neeraj Bawania Gang, has been changing his location

frequently to ward off arrest, Gautam added.

DCP further said that during the course of investigation, the accused

was found to have been involved in seven cases of snatching and

violation the Arms Act and has cases registered against him in several

police stations of Delhi, including in the Dwarka District following

his escape from the court and was declared Proclaimed Offender.

A complaint has been filed against Sharma under relevant sections of

the law before his presentation before a Dwarka Court.

While an investigation into a case against the accused is on, the

police are putting in efforts to unearth further clues, DCP stated.