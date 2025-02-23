Absconding Neeraj Bhawani gangster in Delhi Police net

The crime branch of the Delhi Police claimed to have nabbed an
absconding member of the Neeraj Bhawani Gang involved in seven cases
of snatching and violation of the Arms Acts in Delhi, the police said
on Sunday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said, acting on
secret information and technical surveillance, the police got their
hands on the accused, identified as Deepak Sharma, 28, a resident of
Uttam Nagar. Involved in several criminal activities, he absconded
from the court.
Advertisement
According to police officials, they received a tip-off from informers
about his expected meeting with one of the associates of the notorious
gang in the Hari Nagar area. With this info, a police team conducted
raids in the area meticulously. The operation led to the arrest of the
criminal.
Deepak Sharma, a close associate of Rakesh, an active member of the
most wanted Neeraj Bawania Gang, has been changing his location
frequently to ward off arrest, Gautam added.
DCP further said that during the course of investigation, the accused
was found to have been involved in seven cases of snatching and
violation the Arms Act and has cases registered against him in several
police stations of Delhi, including in the Dwarka District following
his escape from the court and was declared Proclaimed Offender.
A complaint has been filed against Sharma under relevant sections of
the law before his presentation before a Dwarka Court.
While an investigation into a case against the accused is on, the
police are putting in efforts to unearth further clues, DCP stated.