AAP women’s wing protests demanding ₹2,500 honorarium

Several AAP women’s wing workers on Saturday tried to march towards the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where the Delhi government’s 100-day celebrations are being organised, in support of their demand for the payment of Rs 2,500 honorarium to women.

The police stopped the protesters before they could reach the venue and detained some of them, who were later released.

In a post on X, AAP wrote, “Can women in Delhi no longer even ask for their rights? Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, today, when the women of Delhi came to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to ask you about their ₹2,500, your Delhi Police responded with brutality. If you never intended to fulfil your promise, why did you make it in the first place? You will not be able to silence the voices of Delhi’s women through the might of your police.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj posted, “The BJP government is beating the drum of completing 100 days in office with false claims, while outside Nehru Stadium, women who came to demand ₹2,500 were met with police brutality.”

Similarly, AAP women’s wing President Sarika Chaudhary said, “The BJP had promised ₹2,500 to Delhi women in its government’s first cabinet meeting, but not a single woman in Delhi has received the money.”