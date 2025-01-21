699 candidates in fray for Delhi Assembly elections

A total of 699 candidates were left in the fray today after the withdrawal of nominations on the 70 seats for the Delhi assembly elections scheduled on February 5.

“After the last date of withdrawal of candidature, nominations of 699 candidates have been accepted. January 17 was the last date for filing nominations while the nominations were scrutinized on January 18, and the last date of withdrawal of candidature on January 20,” it added.

The highest number of candidates is in the New Delhi assembly seat where 23 candidates are contesting while the lowest number of candidates is in Kasturba Nagar and Patel Nagar seats, where only five candidates each are contesting.

The notable contenders on New Delhi assembly segments include AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, who is seeking as MLA from here for the fourth term, BJP’s Pravesh Verma, and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit, who both are former MPs.

Meanwhile, on Kalkaji seat, a total of 13 candidates will seek election, the notable among includes Chief Minister Atishi against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’ Alka Lamba.

Out of the 70 constituencies, 38 have fewer than 10 candidates. Noteworthy segments like Tilak Nagar, Mangolpuri, and Greater Kailash each have six candidates, while Chandni Chowk, Rajendra Nagar, and Malviya Nagar have seven each.

Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on February 5, with a fierce triangular contest between the AAP, BJP and the Congress setting the political temperatures soaring in the cold wave-gripped national capital. The results will be announced on February 8. In the last assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party won 62 out of 70 seats while BJP won 8 seats

Earlier on January6, ECI had released the final electoral roll in which the total number of registered voters stands at 1,55,24,858, out of which 83,49,645 are male, 71,73,952 female and 1261 third gender voters.