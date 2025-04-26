6 teenagers detained for killing man to assert dominance in Bhajanpura crime circle

Six teenagers were detained for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Bhajanpura, North East Delhi, with the motive of establishing their supremacy in the local crime circle, police said on Saturday.

Police had received information regarding the incident on Friday at around 9:30 pm about an injured man, identified as 28-year-old Shakir, lying on the street in the area, an official said.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint, a crime team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were rushed to the spot. It was found that the individual had already been shifted to GTB Hospital and was declared brought dead by doctors, he added.

Advertisement

A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS was registered at Bhajanpura Police Station and an investigation was taken up, he added.

The officer mentioned that with the help of CCTV footage from the area, crucial leads were gathered, and based on the collected information, six juveniles aged between 13 and 15 years were identified as being involved in the murder and were taken into custody.

During interrogation, the detained juveniles revealed that they had been roaming the streets in search of a weak target to establish their identity in the criminal world.

The knife used in the crime was recovered from their possession, and after taking the accused into custody, Section 3(5) (joint liability in a crime) of the BNS was also added to the case.