4-month old foetus found in Noida hotel’s dustbin, probe underway

A four-month-old embryo was discovered at a hotel in Noida, according to a police official who added that an investigation is underway.

The foetus was discovered inside a dustbin at hotel Town Oyo in Sector 71, Noida, on May 18, according to the official.

The foetus was discovered to be female during a preliminary medical test.

“The hotel employees informed us that a foetus had been discovered inside one of their rooms. While cleaning the room, the sanitation employee discovered it “IANS was informed by the official.

It was discovered that a man and a woman were staying in the room, but that they had checked out before the foetus was discovered.

“We looked at surveillance footage of the couple inside the hotel. Their true identities are unknown since they provided the hotel workers with bogus Aadhaar cards “explained the officer.

The police have not filed an FIR in this case because the foetal’s medical report is still pending.

The report is crucial because it will determine whether the subsequent act of removing the unborn is a criminal offence or not.

The Chief Medical Officer’s medical report is likely to arrive by Saturday.

A woman can choose to have an abortion until the 20th week of her pregnancy, according to Indian law, if she seeks the advice of a certified medical practitioner.

In 1971, India decriminalised abortion, and in 2021, the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act was amended to make safe abortion available to all women (in the event that contraception fails) and to those with a foetal gestation length of up to 20 weeks.

India also has another problem: in their pursuit of a male kid, women have been forced to terminate their pregnancies owing to family pressure.

However, the new law now allows a married woman to choose whether or not to have an abortion.

(with inputs from IANS)