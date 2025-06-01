38-year-old man robbed of ₹1.5 lakh at gunpoint in Delhi; 2 arrested

Delhi Police have arrested two men involved in an armed robbery in which ₹1.5 lakh in cash was looted from a 38-year-old man in Nehru Vihar area of northwest Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

“The incident occurred on Friday. While the victim, Mukul, was returning home around 8:15 PM, he was intercepted near a school in the area by two individuals on a scooter. The victim was then forced, at gunpoint, to hand over a bag containing approximately ₹1.5 lakh in cash along with important documents. After committing the crime, both accused fled the scene,” said Ashish Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East).

Advertisement

Following the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dayalpur police station.

Advertisement

Over the next few days, as part of the investigation, the police team meticulously reviewed footage from 50 CCTV cameras in and around the crime scene. Based on the evidence and intelligence inputs, the police identified the suspects as Rizwan, 24, and Ashif, 26, both residents of Nehru Vihar.

During interrogation, the two confessed to the robbery. Police recovered ₹25,000 in cash, several documents belonging to the victim, the firearm used in the crime, and the scooter used during the robbery.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is currently underway, the DCP added.