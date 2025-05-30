30 more illegal Bangladeshi immigrants detained in North West Delhi, deportation underway

The Delhi Police detained 30 Bangladeshi nationals as a part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration from the northwest of the city for residing in the country without valid documentation, it said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Bhisham Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) said a drive was initiated across the National Capital targeting the foreign nationals residing without valid documentation.

He said, “We received intel about the presence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals roaming around begging near different traffic signals to evade detection by being in with the public. On this lead, a team was gathered and deployed to the suspected area, detaining 30 of them.”

“Many immigrants have already been verified by the team; we detained 30 individuals from the northwest of the city. Afterwards, they were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) after the process of verification,” DCP Singh said, adding that following document checks, their illegal stay was confirmed and deportation orders have been issued.

“The majority of the detainees were living in slum clusters. Background checks are also being conducted to rule out any criminal links. Verification is ongoing for the remaining individuals,” the officer said during a briefing in this case.

Amid the probe conducted into this case, it came out that they had the banned IMO application installed on their mobiles to communicate with their families in Bangladesh, which was then confiscated from their possession.

A case has been registered against all of them before putting them through the process of deportation, the DCP stated.