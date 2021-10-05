3 civilians shot dead in separate attacks by terrorists in Kashmir

On October 5, three civilians including a famous Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo, who was a chemist shop owner in Kashmir as well as a non-Kashmiri bhelpuri vendor were shot dead by terrorists in separate locations within a few hours. A civilian was also killed in Bandipora.

Bindroo was shot at his Iqbal Park shop in a posh area, from where he was taken to the hospital, and there he was declared dead. Whereas, the bhelpuri cart vendor was shot in the interior area of Lalbazar.

Another civilian, Mohammad Shaffi Lone was shot dead by terrorists in the Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipura.

The 68 years old Bindroo was killed with multiple bullets at about 7 pm. He did not shut his shop even during the peak of terrorism when most Kashmiri Pandits had migrated from Kashmir.

Security forces have cordoned the area and launched a search for the terrorists involved in his killing.

Bindroo was a very well-known figure in Kashmir. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed shock over his killing and tweeted; “What terrible news! He was a very kind man. I’ve been told he never left during the height of militancy and remained with his shop open. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms & convey my heartfelt condolences to his family. God bless his soul”.

The J&K PDP tweeted; “Murderous attack on ML Bindroo Ji has shaken the soul of Kashmir. He was a man of masses, the epitome of humanism. We vehemently condemn the dastardly attack in strongest possible terms”.

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone tweeted; “The fatal attack against the owner of Bindroo medicates is outrageous and unacceptable. I knew the gentleman personally. He never left the valley. And terrorists made him pay for that. May he live in peace”.

The bhelpuri vendor was the second civilian to be shot dead within few minutes. Police identified him as Virender Paswan, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar.

Expressing concern on civilian killings, PDP tweeted; “Fourth civilian killing in last few days. Total collapse of Law & Order. Narrative of normalcy parroted by GOI falling like a pack of cards. Condemn these killings vehemently”.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted; “Another targeted attack in Srinagar. A poor non-local handcart stall owner selling golguppas has been shot & has reportedly succumbed to his injuries. No words of condemnation are enough”.