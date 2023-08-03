Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday gave his approval to another 29 shops in Delhi to remain open round the clock. With this decision these shops and business establishments in the city will be allowed to remain open for 24 hours in a day.

The main objective behind allowing these shops and business establishments to operate 24 hours is to create more employment opportunities along with strengthening the economy of Delhi. This decision will also go a long way in providing a boost to the night life in the city.

These 29 establishments that have been allowed to operate 24 hours by the Chief Minister are shops, restaurants, retail trade or business and commercial category establishments. After the approval of the Delhi Chief Minister, the proposal will now be sent to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for further action.

“The Delhi Government under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal is working seriously on strengthening its economy and creating more jobs for the youth. With this plan in mind, the state government is working on several initiatives to aid the employment prospects of its youth. One of these initiatives includes allowing shops to operate 24 hours at select locations in Delhi,” an official statement said.

In this perspective, after examining the applications received, the Labour Ministry of Delhi made a proposal and placed it before Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On Thursday, the Delhi CM gave his approval and with this decision several shops, restaurants, retail trade or business and commercial category shops will majorly benefit.

Under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954, a total of 35 individuals expressed their interest in operating shops for 24 hours by applying online to the Delhi Department of Labour. The applications and documents received were meticulously examined by the Labour Department.

It was discovered that among the 35 applications, three were incomplete, and incorrect information was provided during the investigation. Consequently, these three applications were put on hold. Similarly, within the 35 applications, 3 duplicates were identified, indicating that a single applicant had submitted two applications. After the investigation, one of the applications was cancelled.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, there has been a historic increase in the number of those granted permission to operate shops and commercial establishments for 24 hours in Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal has already granted permission for 552 shops to operate 24 hours. In June 2023 alone, CM Arvind Kejriwal approved 155 shops and commercial establishments for 24-hour operation. On the other hand, from 1954 to 2022, over the past 68 years, only 269 shops and establishments were granted permission for 24-hour operation,” the statement said.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is deeply committed to creating a favourable environment for enhancing business activities in Delhi. In line with this vision, the Delhi government has taken active steps to promote business activities and strengthen economic development. The approval for new commercial establishments to operate 24 hours aligns with the government’s objective of generating more employment opportunities and fostering comprehensive economic growth for Delhi. This development is expected to have a positive impact on both businesses and consumers equally,” it said.

The extension of operating hours for businesses is anticipated to bring about convenience for people, allowing them to access essential goods and services for extended periods. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s dedication to preparing a conducive environment for boosting business activities highlights his commitment to overall economic progress and creating a thriving ecosystem. This endeavour aims to not only enhance the opportunities for businesses but also ensure convenience for consumers who can utilise goods and services round the clock.

On the other hand, following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s intervention, the Delhi government has completely eliminated the need for inspectors, and the entire application process has been moved online. This means that businesses no longer need to visit government offices; the verification process will be completed within four weeks from the submission of their applications. This step aligns with CM Arvind Kejriwal’s mission to introduce administrative reforms in Delhi, similar to the concept of “Ease of Doing Business.”

Additionally, the decision to grant approval for the 24-hour operation of these establishments reflects the government’s vision to boost trade and ease of doing business in Delhi. Furthermore, even if an applicant does not succeed in obtaining the expected approval, the government offers them an opportunity to rectify their shortcomings according to the guidelines and reapply.

The Delhi government has primarily approved 24-hour operations for four categories of shops and commercial establishments. In the shop category, community centers, Karol Bagh, Old Rajendra Nagar, Outer Ring Road, Chanakyapuri, District Centre Laxmi Nagar, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Shakarpur, Rani Bagh, metro stations, Sarita Vihar, Main Market Rajouri Garden, Laxmi Nagar Commercial Complex, Terminal 3, and Khan Market will be allowed to operate 24 hours.

In the commercial category, Diplomatic Enclave, hotels and restaurants near the IGI Airport, and establishments in logistics and warehousing will be open. In the restaurant category, food product shops will be open in Uttam Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Urdu Bazaar, and Jama Masjid. Similarly, in the retail trade category, FMCG grocery stores in Dwarka, Prashant Vihar, Vikaspuri, Punjabi Bagh, Kotla Mubarakpur, Hauz Khas, and Dwarka Sector 19 will be allowed to operate 24 hours.