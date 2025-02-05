Over 33% turnout recorded till 1 pm in Delhi polls

Delhi recorded more than 33 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm on Wednesday, as voting is underway for the single phase assembly polls.

According to the data issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in its Voter Turnout mobile application, till 1 pm, an estimated 33.31voter turnout was recorded in the Delhi Assembly elections.

The highest turnout was recorded from North East district at 39.51 per cent, followed by Shahdara district at 35.81 per cent and South West district at 35.44 per cent.

The prestigious New Delhi Assembly constituency, which is expected to see a triangular contest between AAP’s national convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit, recorded 30.86 per cent turnout till 1 pm, according to the data.

Kalkaji, another high-profile Assembly seat where Chief Minister Minister Atishi is pitted against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’ Alka Lamba registered 28.75 per cent voter turnout.

More than 1.56 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 699 candidates who are in the fray. Of the total numbers of voters eligible to exercise their franchise include 83,76,173 male, 72,36,560 female and 1,267 third gender electors. The total number of first time voters are 2,39,905.

From the AAP, the prestige of Atishi and several Ministers of her Cabinet including Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain, Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Somnath Bharti and Amanatullah Khan are at stake.

Prominent among the candidates from the BJP include former MPs—Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, Kapil Mishra, Kailash Gahlot, OP Sharma, Satish Upadhyay, Harish Khurana and Ravinder Negi, while form the Congress are its Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav, former MP Sandeep Dikshit, former MLAs—Anil Chaudhary, Haroon Yusuf and Alka Lamba.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the AAP won 62 Assembly seats and BJP eight constituencies, while in 2015 polls, AAP bagged 67 seats and BJP won only three seats. The Congress drew a blank on both the Assembly polls.