A major network run by Pakistani and local militants from inside a high-security jail in Jammu and Kashmir was busted by intelligence agencies during which 18 mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, 13 SIM cards, chargers, accessories, etc were recovered from jail barracks.

“18 mobile phones, blue tooth devices, 13 SIM cards, chargers, and accessories were recovered during rails by the counter-intelligence wing of the CID, police, and the CRPF from barracks inside the Kot Balwal jail.

“These were being used by the militants to stay in touch with their colleagues outside and carry out their activities. Among the seizure were many smartphones with all applications which were being accessed by the militants and other detenus to stay in touch with their associates.

“The seizures were made after obtaining search warrants from the NIA court. Jail staff also cooperated during the searches.

“Whether the jail staff was involved in the network racket by facilitating the smuggling of the mobile phones into the jail is being investigated.

“After the militants became aware of the raids, they kept the mobile phones and accessories inside the barracks so that these were not recovered from their possession.

“These mobile phones were smuggled inside the jail by overground workers (OGWs) of militant organisations who posed as family members,” sources said.

Same sources, however, added that it was not necessary that all these mobile phones were in possession of the militants. Some other undertrials could also be using these phones to stay in touch with their families.