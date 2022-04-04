As many as 45,000 people have lost life due to road accidents in the state in the past one decade, said Padmanabha Behera, Minister of Commerce and Transport while inaugurating the State Level Crash Investigation Training programme here on Monday.

The government is committed to reducing the fatalities. This training programme will certainly enhance the skills of police and transport department officers for investigating a road crash with a holistic approach covering all possible causes, the minister said on the occasion.

In our State annually more than 5,000 people are killed in accidents. The behaviour of road drivers has to change. Road safety is a high priority area for our Government and we are taking a lot of initiatives for reduction of road accidents in the state, Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, Commerce& Transport department said.

It is first of its kind state level programme in Odisha where officers of police and transport department will be trained on how to provide authentic data of an accident which in turn facilitate the designing of policy-level interventions for the reduction of road traffic accidents.

Trained and skilled investigators can provide important insights to both Enforcement and Road Owning Agencies in improving road safety scenarios in the state. Like a surgeon needs to be trained about the surgery process, similarly officers need to be trained how to conduct investigation in a scientific manner. A proper crash investigation will help not only in finding the culprit but also in preventing further accidents, Sunil Kumar Bansal, Director General of Police said.

The programme was planned as it is very important to analyze road safety data to understand why crashes occur, which factors influence risks, and what determines crash severity, and based on this understanding, to arrive at reliable conclusions on how to prevent them most effectively and efficiently, said Arun Bothra, Transport Commissioner.