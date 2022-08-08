Follow Us:
Yamaha Opens Three New ‘Blue Square’ Premium Outlets in Kolkata

A Blue Square showroom is a customer’s gateway into the world of Yamaha racing, and every section in the premium outlet is designed to evoke a sense of pride.

SNS | Kolkata | August 8, 2022 8:18 pm

Yamaha

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) announced the launch of 3 new premium Blue Square showrooms, in Kolkata. The announcement comes in line with Yamaha’s commitment to strengthen its premium retail footprint in the Indian market, to ensure that every customer gets to experience a supreme buying and ownership experience.

The state-of-the-art Blue Square showrooms embed Yamaha’s racing DNA of excitement, style and sportiness at Maheshtala, at Kamarhati and at Baruipur. All three showrooms are designed to offer end-to-end sales, service, and spares support.

A Blue Square showroom is a customer’s gateway into the world of Yamaha racing, and every section in the premium outlet is designed to evoke a sense of pride, of being associated with a global brand with strong roots in international motorsports.

