It major Wipro on Thursday said it will launch its 5G edge services solutions suite which is built with IBM TRIRIGA and IBM Edge Application Manager.

Wipro will engage with clients to implement the Universal Edge solutions suite that leverages 5G network capabilities, the company said.

The 5G edge services solutions suite is designed to significantly enhance Wipro’s existing BoundaryLess Enterprise Universal Edge portfolio, a statement said.

“The 5G edge services solutions suite is designed to significantly enhance Wipro’s existing BoundaryLess Enterprise – Universal Edge portfolio. The edge-compute-enabled offering allows communications service providers and mobile tower operators to deploy their applications into dispersed edge devices. The advanced artificial intelligence and cloud-based services address the challenges of edge computing,” it said.

“It provides real-time visibility and data insights that help enable holistic management of edge infrastructure for mission critical applications in manufacturing, transport, healthcare, oil & gas and retail industries among others,” the statement added.

The company further said that this solution is designed to offer its customers better data control, reduced costs, faster insights and actions, and more automated, secured operations. A key module of the solution, primarily for the telecom ecosystem, provides a complete application suite to enable a secured gig economy around 5G-related services.

“Wipro is joining the IBM Edge Ecosystem, an initiative to help partners implement open standards-based cloud native solutions that can be deployed and autonomously manage edge applications at large scale. Wipro’s solutions combined with IBM Edge Application Manager and TRIRIGA is expected to address a range of concerns related to deploying and managing globally distributed services on devices, private edges and telecom operator’s Multi Access Edges,” it added.

The 5G edge services solutions suite integrates various edge computing solutions from IBM.

The two companies recently announced a collaboration to develop hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses migrate, manage and transform mission-critical workloads across public or private cloud and on-premises IT environments, it said.

The recently launched Wipro IBM Novus Lounge has been designed to accelerate client innovation and bring such industry-ready

solutions from public and private clouds to the edge.