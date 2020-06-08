IT firm Wipro Ltd on Monday announced a collaboration with IBM through which the tech company would develop hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses migrate, manage and transform mission-critical workloads and applications, with security across public or private cloud and on-premises IT environments.

This collaboration with IBM to will help assist their customers on a “seamless and secure” hybrid cloud journey, the company said in a statement.

The co-innovation centre- Wipro IBM Novus Lounge, located at the former’s Kodathi campus in Bengaluru is a dedicated centre which will offer “a comprehensive suite of solutions leveraging cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and internet of things (IoT) capabilities to foster innovation for enterprises, developers and startups.”

“Customers will have remote access to IBM and Red Hat solutions, designed to help them scale their technology investments for improved experience and business agility with connected insights”, it said.

Additionally, Wipro would leverage IBM Cloud offerings and technologies alongside in-house services to develop industry solutions for clients in Banking and Financial Services, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Manufacturing and Healthcare space, it was stated.