What is Kore Mobile? India’s mobile retail chain and now official sponsor of Cricket Ireland

Kore Mobile is an Indian retail company and has headquarters in Vadodara, Gujarat. Brijesh Aggarwal is the founder, and the business name is Jay Jalaram Technologies Public Limited.

With a fast- growing mobile retail network in India, it deals in computer, mobile phones and mobile phone’s spare parts and accessories, storage device and electrical and electronic equipments.

It will be the official sponsor of Ireland’s cricket team for the next series against India. The jersey of the Irish team will include the Kore Mobile logo as part of the sponsorship, in addition to social media awareness and on-ground branding.

In order to quickly develop their self-owned and franchise shops across the nation’s capital and other northern states over the course of the following 12 months, Kore Mobile, which currently has over 170 stores scattered across Gujarat and UP, is aiming to increase the visibility of its brand.

Kamlesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director of Kore Mobile, commented on their partnership with Ireland Cricket, saying, “We are really happy to extend our support to Cricket Ireland through this sponsorship. Ireland has developed steadily on the field, and we believe that their story parallels Kore’s development over the past few years”.

“We anticipate a lengthy and productive partnership with the squad. This alliance will enable us to connect with a larger segment of our smart phone consumer base,” he said.

Kore Mobile future aspirations:

Along with the start of the series, Kore Mobile plans to open 5 additional stores in Delhi. The places include Najafgarh, Sagarpur Chhawala, Jail Road, and Narayana.

Kore joins a distinguished group of Indian companies. This group, including Amul, has chosen to support the Ireland cricket team due to their exceptional performances.

On August 18, India will depart for Ireland for a three-match Twenty20 International series. Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback as the team’s captain will be something to watch in the series. Additionally, players like Sanju Samson, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi, and Washington Sundar are also in spotlight.

All of the games will take place at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground. Paul Stirling will captain The men in Green.