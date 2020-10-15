Equity indices snapped its 10-day gaining streak on Thursday amid selloff across global stock markets. The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled to end at 39,728.41, lower by 1,066.33 points or 2.61 per cent while the NSE Nifty closed at 11,680.35, lower by 290.70 points or 2.43 per cent.

29 out of the 30 constituents of BSE Sensex ended in negative territory with Bajaj Finance being the biggest loser (plunged 4.68 per cent), followed by Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

Asian Paint was the only stock in the index that ended in the green, up by 0.32 per cent.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Sensex MidCap and SmallCap slipped 1.75 per cent and 1.45 per cent respectively.

On the global front, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific outside Japan dropped 0.6 per cent. Similarly, Tokyo stock exchange plunged 0.5 per cent.

Stock markets in Europe were also trading in the negative territory as the governments tightened restrictions to tackle second wave of new pandemic cases.

The rising new cases of COVID-19 pandemic also affected the oil prices and pushed the prices downwards.