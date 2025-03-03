Uttar Pradesh’s handloom and textile industry to get boost, key initiatives launched

Uttar Pradesh’s handloom and textile industry is witnessing unprecedented growth. As the largest decentralised cottage industry after agriculture, this sector employs approximately 1.91 lakh handloom weavers and supports over 80,000 families.

Additionally, more than 5.50 lakh weavers earn their livelihood through 2.58 lakh powerlooms.

Advertisement

The UP government has launched several key initiatives to strengthen this sector further, benefiting weavers and entrepreneurs. An allocation of Rs 300 crore has been made for establishing textile parks under the PM Mitra Yojana. These state-of-the-art parks will integrate modern technology, reduce production costs, and enhance the industry’s competitiveness, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leading textile hub on national and global platforms.

Advertisement

Officials here on Monday said that in a significant move, the government has implemented the Uttar Pradesh Textile-Garmenting Policy 2022 to accelerate the growth of the textile and apparel industry. For its successful execution, a provision of Rs 150 crore has been earmarked in the 2025-26 budget. This policy aims to transform Uttar Pradesh into a major apparel manufacturing centre, attracting investment and fostering entrepreneurship. By creating a thriving ecosystem for traditional weavers and emerging entrepreneurs, the government is taking a decisive step toward making the state a textile powerhouse.

Recognising the challenges powerloom weavers face, the Yogi government has introduced the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Powerloom Vidyut Flat Rate Scheme with a budgetary provision of Rs 400 crore. This initiative will ensure affordable electricity for weavers, significantly reducing production costs and boosting their income. By addressing critical industry challenges, the scheme aims to enhance the competitiveness of the powerloom sector.

These forward-looking initiatives mark a new era for Uttar Pradesh’s textile, handloom, and apparel industries. With modern textile parks, subsidised electricity, and progressive policies, the Yogi government is paving the way for a self-reliant textile sector while generating employment for lakhs. These efforts underscore the government’s unwavering commitment to revitalising the textile industry, fostering innovation, increasing productivity, and creating a conducive environment for sustained growth.