UPI users may have to pay up to Rs 500 in offline mode

Users may now have pay up to Rs 500 via offline mode through UPI lite, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. Earlier, the limit was Rs 500 within the overall limit of Rs 2000 over the payment instrument.

UPI Lite was introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and RBI in September 2022. It enables users to conduct small-value transactions seamlessly without facing banks’ occasional processing failures in an offline mode.

Users need to download a UPI Lite-enabled app on their phones to use the services. Once installed, they can create a UPI Lite ID and add money to their UPI Lite balance.

The central bank has also proposed to enable “Conversational Payments” on UPI by bringing in various parameters over the payment system.

Conversational Payments will enable the users to engage in conversation with AI-powered systems to make payments.

Another key development is allowing users to make offline payments on UPI using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology through the ‘UPI-Lite’ on-device wallet.

While making the announcement, the Governor said the move is to further deepen the reach and use of digital payments in the country.

Near Field Technology for offline payments addresses connectivity challenges, ensuring seamless transactions even in areas with limited network access.

This will simplify transactions and also ushers in a new era of accessibility and ease for individuals and businesses alike.