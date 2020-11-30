The British government on Monday announced that it is preparing to ban the installation of Chinese telecom giant Huawei’s 5G equipment from September 2021.

A spokesperson for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said that as per its earlier decision, the UK carriers will no longer be able to install Huawei equipment beginning September 2021.

A report on CNET recently stated that the UK government has laid out a roadmap for removing all telecoms equipment made by “high risk vendors,” including Huawei, from the country’s 5G network by 2027.

The UK government earlier in July had announced that ‘high risk’ vendors would be banned from the purchase of new Huawei kits for 5G from next year and their existing equipment phase out by 2027.

The government has given seven years to the telecoms operators to remove its existing technology from their 5G infrastructure at an expected cost of 2 billion pounds.

The decision came following new advice produced by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on the impact of US sanctions against the telecommunications vendor.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designated Chinese telecom companies, Huawei and ZTE, as national security risks to America’s communications networks.

In a U-turn, the UK government that earlier allowed Huawei to sell its 5G technology in the country, signalled a tougher stand against the Chinese telecom giant.

Meanwhile, Huawei called the decision “bad news for anyone in the UK with a mobile phone”.

Struggling to keep its consumer business afloat in the wake of the US sanctions, Huawei this month announced to sell off its Honor smartphone business assets to China-based Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co Ltd.