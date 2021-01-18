Deepening its strategic alliance in India’s sustainable energy space, French energy major Total proposes to acquire 20 per cent minority interest in Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL).

The deal will be completed with Total acquiring shares held by the Adani Promoter Group in AGEL.

The transaction marks the deepening partnership between the Adani Group and Total – in the transition and green energy fields in India.

The investment in AGEL is another step in the strategic alliance between Adani Group and Total, across various businesses and companies of the Adani Group, covering investments in LNG terminals, gas utility business, and renewable assets across India.

In 2018, Total and Adani embarked on the energy partnership with investment by Total in Adani Gas Limited, city gas distribution business, associated LNG terminal business and gas marketing business.

Total acquired 37.4 per cent stake in Adani Gas Limited and 50 per cent stake in Dhamra LNG project. During the development of this partnership, it was further agreed that Total and Adani shall continue this alliance into the wider sustainable energy space.

Total and Adani agreed to the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in a 2.35 GW portfolio of operating solar assets owned by AGEL and a 20 per cent stake in AGEL for a global investment of $ 2.5 Billion.

India has set a policy target of setting up 450 GW of renewable power capacity by 2030. In this context, Adani Group and Total have joined hands to develop green power sources at affordable prices and to deliver transformational energy solutions.

AGEL, started in 2015 with the world’s largest single location solar power project located in Kamuthi, Tamil Nadu (648 MW) has come a long way to be ranked as the number one global solar power generation asset developer by Mercom Capital. As on date, AGEL has over 14.6 GW of contracted renewable capacity, with an operating capacity of 3 GW and another 3 GW under construction and 8.6 GW under development. The company aims to achieve 25 GW of renewable power generation by 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, said, “We are delighted to deepen our strategic alliance with Total, a global energy major, and welcome them as a significant shareholder in Adani Green Energy Limited. We have a shared vision of developing renewable power at affordable prices to enable a sustainable energy transformation in India. We look forward to working together towards delivering India’s vision for 450 GW renewable energy by 2030.”

Speaking on the occasion, Total CEO, Patrick Pouyanne, said, “This agreement is an important step in our alliance with the Adani Group in India and our common vision and goals with respect to the importance of access to low carbon energy in India. Our entry into AGEL is a major milestone in our strategy in the renewable energy business in India put in place by both parties, which began with our first joint venture 2.3GW of renewable capacity. Given the size of the market, India is the right place to put into action/to deploy our energy transition strategy based on two pillars: renewables and natural gas.”

The Adani Promoter Group was represented by Clifford Chance and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Total was represented by Latham & Watkins and AZB Partners.