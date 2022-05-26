Top 5 start-ups providing financial assistance to SMBs in India

In the last few years, Small Medium Business (SMBs) has revolutionised the traditional methods of doing business and proven ways to survive tough days such as the unforeseen days of the pandemic. In order to keep the ball rolling, every business needs financial assistance in some the other ways like getting business loans or to get GST solutions or to get payment gateway solutions, etc. To provide financial support to the businesses across India here are 5 start-ups that are providing financial support in many ways.

Aye Finance

Aye Finance is a commercial institution built around the mission to solve the challenges of funding MSMEs and enabling their inclusion into the mainstream of the economy. Aye Finance differentiates itself by creating a technically enabled process that builds credit insights through a variety of available business and behavioural data. This effective credit appraisal coupled with the use of modern workflow automation, and a small but engaged workforce is helping bridge the gap between the MSMEs and organized lending. The cloud-computing architecture enables flexible delivery of customer service at an affordable cost. The Company also funds its non-profit initiative to coach MSMEs on market knowledge, business book-keeping, and advising on operations techniques.

Treflo

Treflo is a mobile-friendly SaaS platform aimed at being a productivity suite configured exclusively for Indian SMBs. Treflo’s powerful middleware integrates itself into the workflow of businesses by making compliance obligations up to 100 times more efficient. Automated GST billing and payments, one-click compliance, staff management, customer and cash flow management, and growth insights are some of the salient features that establish Treflo as the go-to app for SMBs. The resourceful platform acts as an equalizer to create sectoral parity, offering tools to SMBs that only large enterprises have used hitherto.

Easebuzz

Easebuzz is a one-stop destination digital platform that provides financial management solutions to businesses of all sizes in India. Easebuzz helps them manage the receivables and payables on low-cost, high-value model payment-related solutions and SaaS-based financial management assistance. Since its inception, Easebuzz has emerged as a technology partner of the growing businesses for the digital payment collection mechanism, managing workflow and value-added services under one roof by offering its unique products. The company facilitates a plug-n-play solution for businesses who wish to have an in-house payment collection mechanism to optimize their financial systems by offering them customized solutions. Besides serving SMEs in India, the company also caters to small business ventures from other sectors, including education, e-groceries, insurance, e-commerce, utility, cable and internet, tourism, etc.

Ezetap

Ezetap provides tailor-made financial solutions for businesses. The company’s mission is to be the single platform through which businesses complete any financial transaction with their customers, supporting every instrument and method that those customers want to use. Ezetap is fundamentally changing how hundreds of millions of people pay for goods and services on a daily basis. The company enables businesses to accept any type of payment via any type of digital instrument (cards, wallets, apps) through a single interface. They are a full-stack company having end-to-end capabilities to handle digital payment processing right from switching to reconciliation, using its own hardware and software.

EMSME

EMSME provides a one-stop solution for aiding financial, taxation, and compliance requirements. It boasts a diversified workforce striving continuously to fill the gaps between solving complex problems and offering the ideal solution. With a mission to make MSMEs more bankable, credible and encourage their digital adoption, EMSME takes pride in being one of India’s leading futuristic end-to-end solutions providers. EMSME was incorporated to eliminate the issue of lack of funds and enable MSMEs to access finance easily. EMSME provides MSMEs product and price discovery platforms that are predictable and measurable in nature. Its extensive services, including Accounting, compliance, Taxation, and more, are highly regarded in the market and promise to give its customers an edge.