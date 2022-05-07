Top 5 budget cars in India

If you want the perfect vehicle, in an economical range, you have plunged into the right place. There are many cars available in the Indian Market which will not get heavy on your pocket. Here we list out the best cars in India within a price range of 5 lakhs. Have a look at the models below and check which of them suits your unique needs properly.

1. Maruti Alto

The list of the most reasonable cars under 5 lakhs in India cannot be complete without the Alto 800. Available in CNG and petrol variants, this vehicle also features 177-litre boot space. However, the automatic transmission is missing in this vehicle, and consumers have to opt for manual gear changes.

The 3-cylinder petrol model can deliver 69 Nm of torque and 47 PS of power, making this an ideal vehicle for regular commute.

• Engine displacement: 796cc

• Mileage: 22.05 kmpl

• Seating capacity: 5

• Ex-showroom price: Rs.2.99 lakhs

2. Renault Kwid

Another option to consider when looking for the best car under 5 lakhs in India in 2021 is the Renault Kwid. Although this car has several variants, each of them sports a petrol engine. Nevertheless, one can select from either an automatic or a manual variant.

The latter option comes with a 5-speed transmission system. Power and torque ratings are limited to 54 PS and 72 Nm, respectively.

• Engine displacement: 799-999cc

• Mileage: 22.3 kmpl

• Seating capacity: 5

• Ex-showroom price: Rs.3.18 lakhs

3. Datsun Redi-GO

Datsun is another reliable name when it comes to budget-friendly cars in India. The Redi-GO, for instance, is one of the most desirable options if you are in search of cars below 5 lakhs in India.

This particular vehicle is available only in petrol engine variants. With a decent torque generation of 72 Nm and maximum power output of 53.64 bhp, the Redi-GO is poised to impress. Select whether you want the lower-priced manual variant or the slightly more expensive automatic transmission option.

• Engine displacement: 799-999cc

• Mileage: 22 kmpl

• Seating capacity: 5

• Ex-showroom price: Rs.3.83 lakhs

4.Hyundai Santro

Hyundai is never far behind when it comes to quality cars under a specific budget. The Santro is one of the best cars in India within 5 lakhs, with four unique variants – Magna, Asta, Sportz, and Era.

Only the Sportz and Magna options offer a CNG engine variant. Similarly, only these two categories provide an automatic transmission option. A 5-speed gearbox is fitted on this vehicle, leading to impressive control and handling.

• Engine displacement: 1086cc

• Mileage: 20.3 kmpl

• Seating capacity: 5

• Ex-showroom price: Rs.4.73 lakhs

5.Tata Tiago

Next, in this list of cars under 5 lakhs in India is the Tata Tiago. A boot space of 242 litres, power windows in the front and back, and a petrol engine are some standout features of this car. However, regardless of the option you choose, this vehicle can produce a power of 84.48 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.

• Engine displacement: 1199cc

• Mileage: 23.84 kmpl

• Seating capacity: 5

• Ex-showroom price: Rs.4.85 lakh