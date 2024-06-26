THE Park Hotel gets platinum certification from IGBC

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited (ASPHL) on Wednesday announced that THE Park Hyderabad has been awarded the prestigious Platinum Certification by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) under its Green Existing Buildings O&M Rating System.

THE Park Hyderabad is leading the way in the hospitality sector by embracing renewable energy, curbing single-use plastic, implementing wastewater recycling, and engaging in various environmental initiatives, thus achieving a minimal carbon footprint, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels said.

Vijay Dewan, Managing Director, ASPHL, said: “The certification underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainable practices. THE Park Hyderabad is meticulously designed and operated with sustainability at its core, implementing innovative solutions to minimize environmental impact and reduce carbon footprint.”

“This recognition not only reaffirms our status as a green hotel but also strengthens our dedication to environmental stewardship. Our teams are committed to upholding the highest ethical standards, and this accolade will inspire us to redouble our efforts in this endeavour,” he added.

ASPHL is a leading player in the hospitality sector renowned for its upscale properties and diverse F&B offerings. At present, ASPHL operates 30 hotels, including properties owned, leased, and managed, under five distinct brands.

IGBC is a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and has been spearheading the green building movement in the country since 2001.