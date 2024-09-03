Telcos blacklist over 50 entities, 2.75 lakh connections for spamming

Access Providers have taken stern measures against the misuse of telecom resources for spamming and have blacklisted over 50 entities, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement on Tuesday.

They have also disconnected more than 2.75 lakh SIP DID/Mobile Numbers/Telecom resources, the statement added.

These steps are expected to have a significant impact on reducing spam calls and providing relief to consumers, the ministry said.

TRAI urges all stakeholders to comply with the directives and contribute to a cleaner and more efficient telecom ecosystem.

The call for compliance follows TRAI’s issuance of stringent directives to all Access Providers on August 13.

TRAI mandated Access Providers to immediately stop promotional voice calls from unregistered senders or telemarketers using SIP, PRI, or other telecom resources.

TRAI had stated that any unregistered telemarketers found misusing these resources will face severe consequences, including the disconnection of all telecom resources for up to two years and blacklisting.

TRAI took this step after observing a significant rise in spam calls, with over 7.9 lakh complaints reported against unregistered telemarketers in the first half of 2024 (January to June).