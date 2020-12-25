Tata Steel BSL bagged four Apex India Green Leaf Awards 2019 in Metal and Mining sector given by the Apex India Foundation in the category of Environmental Excellence (2), Energy Efficiency and Water Stewardship.

Besides Mr Saroj Banerjee, Chief, Environment, Tata Steel BSL has been honoured as the Apex India Green Leaf Emerging environmentalist award 2019.

Mr Harbinder Singh Deepak, Chief, Shared Services, Mr Anoop Kumar Trivedi, Executive Plant Head, Sahibabad and Mr Kapil Modi, Executive Plant Head, Khopoli received the awards for Dhenkanal, Sahiababd and Khopoli plants of Tata Steel BSL respectively.

In its Dhenkanal plant in Odisha, it has been recognized for successfully installing CDQ and 250 TPH gas-fired boiler to increase green power. Besides interventions including waste management of hazardous elements, water conservation and re-cycling, improvement in ambient air quality in and around the plant, creation of site-specific rain water harvesting structures, rapid afforestation using Miyawaki method of plantation, etc. helped the company bag the awards.