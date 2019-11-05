Suzuki Motor Corp reported on Tuesday a 32 per cent drop in second-quarter operating profit, company’s lowest in nearly three years, as the automaker improves its inspection processes, and a slump in India, its biggest market.

The fourth-largest automaker of Japan posted an operating profit of 55.9 billion yen (approx. $514 million) for the July-September quarter, its lowest profit since the 2016 year-end quarter—82 billion yen ($754 million), but above a mean forecast for 44.87 billion yen ($413 million) from nine analysts according to Refinitiv data.

Last month, Suzuki cut full-year operating profit forecast by nearly 40% to 200 billion yen, which would be a 4-year low, as it takes a hit from measures to improve its final inspection system for cars sold in Japan, and slowing demand in India. ($1 = 108.7900 yen)

(With input from agencies)