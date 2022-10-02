Suzlon Energy founder Tulsi Tanti dies of cardiac arrest at 64

Tulsi R.Tanti, the Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, and one of the promoters of Suzlon Energy died due to cardiac arrest on the evening of October 1, 2022. He is survived by his daughter Nidhi and son Pranav.

The company informed the death of Tulsi R. Tanti through a statement.

“With profound sadness, we inform you of the untimely demise of Shri Tulsi R.Tanti, the Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, and one of the promoters of Suzlon Energy Limited (the “Company”) on 1st October 2022. Shri Tanti suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day,” the company said.

It also promised to take his legacy forward with the current board of directors and management, who are highly experienced.

“In this difficult time, the Company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Shri Tanti’s legacy forward and realize his vision for the Company,” the company said in its statement.

Tanti, aged 64, was also the chairman of Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association.

Tanti was the driving force behind Suzlon’s growth since its establishment in 1995. Tulsi Tanti’s vision and strategic acumen have transformed Suzlon and made it a global powerhouse in the energy sector.

A world-renowned expert on renewable energy, Tanti believed in creating sustainable businesses and a sustainable world through energy independence and security.

He is credited with the establishment of the renewable market in India. He has been conferred with numerous awards including ‘Champion of the Earth’ by the UN and ‘Hero of the Environment’ by TIME magazine.