India’s major wine producer Sula Vineyards is expanding its business to Australia, announced the company on Friday.

The company currently runs its business in over 30 countries and last year it added China to its export list.

Sula Vineyards has picked Kismet Trading as its distribution partners in Adelaide to begin with and then “progress” to Melbourne and Sydney.

Kismet Trading specialises in sourcing, marketing and distributing “unique beverage options”, company’s statement said.

In order to sell Sula Wines and create brand awareness with retail shops, Kismet Trading will target the Australian market at approximately 800 venues where its wines would be listed in menus as an international wine, it said.

(With input from agencies)