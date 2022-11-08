If you are a newbie willing to open your dream salon, or someone who wants to take his/her business to the next level, this is the right choice. ‘Step By Step Guide For Salon Management’ is, in fact, a go-to book for you.

Written by a beauty stylist and one of the top trainers in the beauty industry for over two decades, Gunjan Taneja, ‘Step By Step Guide For Salon Management’ teaches everything about beauty management, from location to marketing strategies.

Apart from technical aspects of the industry, the book dwells so deep insight into the profession that it can be treated as an ‘exercise book’ as well due to the questions present after every chapter that will help you experiment the techniques and draw conclusions by yourself.

The book, ‘Step By Step Guide For Salon Management’, throws light on subjects that people tend to ignore without realising that these factors are very essential in the growth of the institution.

Those factors are, valuing their employees, customer-staff relations, ways to enhance customer experience, the importance of looking presentable and having basic etiquettes, etc.

Why should you consider the ‘Step By Step Guide For Salon Management’ by Gunjan Taneja?

Gunjan Taneja is a leading trainer in the sector in India and has led workshops and training sessions for well-known companies like Dabur, The Body Shop, Amway, and others. She holds over 20 certificates in a variety of beauty and hair skills since she believes in learning a new skill every year. She has spent twenty years lecturing on various aspects of beauty at various institutes.

Currently a Guest Lecturer for Salon Management and Retail Marketing at Delhi University where she is actively involved in developing the curriculum for several vocational courses in beauty salon management.

She has more than 20 years of experience combining salon instruction, and she also works as a celebrity trainer and a columnist.

A permanent makeup expert who works with various cancer societies and non-profit organisations. She is a seasoned salon entrepreneur who has established 50 franchise locations for her own company, Bharti Taneja’s Alps Salon Academy, in just two years.