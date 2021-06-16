The value of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Chiliz (CHZ) soared by nearly 26 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively, on Wednesday, following the announcement of the pair’s listing on Coinbase Pro.

The inbound transfers for the two digital currencies were announced alongside Keep Network (KEEP) by Coinbase Pro on Tuesday. Reports suggest that the trading will begin from June 17, assuming all liquidity conditions are met.

SHIB and CHZ will be launched in three phases i.e., post-only, limit-only and full trading.

Around 2.35 pm (IST), SHIB was trading 25.5 per cent higher with a market cap at $4,410,183,238. Similarly, the value of CHZ was 27.9 per cent higher, with a market cap of $1,924,760,148, data on CoinGecko showed.

SHIB came into the limelight in late April, most likely as a bi-product of the attention brought popular meme coin—Dogecoin (DOGE) by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The two cryptocurrencies share similar images of a dog breed called Shiba Inu as their logo. In the past seven days, the value of SHIB has jumped over 20 per cent.