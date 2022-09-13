Share Market Today: Sensex up 456 points, Nifty soars past 18,000-points mark

The Indian stock market’s key indices rallied for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday with the benchmark Sensex closing 456 points higher led by good buying support in banking and financial stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex surged 455.95 points or 0.76 per cent to 60,571.08 points against its previous day’s close at 60,115.13 points. The Sensex started the day in the positive at 60,408.29 points and surged to a high of 60,635.28 points in the intra-day.

The Sensex has rallied for the fourth consecutive session. The Sensex had gained 321.99 points or 0.54 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange surged 133.70 points or 0.75 per cent to 18,070.05 points against its previous day’s close at 17,936.35 points.

The Nifty had gained 103.00 points or 0.58 per cent on Monday.

There was good buying support in banking and financial stocks.

Bajaj twins soared. Bajaj Finserv surged 4 per cent to Rs 1784.45. Bajaj Finance jumped 1.56 per cent to Rs 7402.05.

IndusInd Bank soared 2.48 per cent to Rs 1164.20. HDFC Bank jumped 1.27 per cent to Rs 1511.15. HDFC rose 1.25 per cent to Rs 2451.20.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited jumped 0.87 per cent to Rs 2620.15.

Bharti Airtel, Titan, NTPC, ITC, Power Grid Corporation, Infosys and Nestle India were among the major Sensex gainers.

Only six of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the red.

TCS slipped 0.37 per cent to Rs 3229.40. Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharma and Maruti Suzuki also closed in the red.